Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells $237,720.00 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00.

PKOH traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 38,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,816. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $484.96 million, a PE ratio of -167.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

