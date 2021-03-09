Parkgene Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 71.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Parkgene has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Parkgene has a market cap of $353,713.04 and $23.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00057010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.28 or 0.00785406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00027469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00030762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

GENE is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Parkgene Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

