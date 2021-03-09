ParkinGo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $289.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 28% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $969,915.31 and $289.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,091.94 or 0.99951873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00036819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00088499 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

