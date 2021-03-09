Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.73.

PKI opened at C$39.37 on Tuesday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$17.57 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The company has a market cap of C$5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 72.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at C$22,544,046. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,972 over the last 90 days.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

