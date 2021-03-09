Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PKIUF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Parkland from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parkland in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Parkland stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. Parkland has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

