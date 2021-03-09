Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Scotiabank

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $52.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PKIUF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of PKIUF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

