PARSIQ Reaches Market Cap of $123.90 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $123.90 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00082165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,039,077 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.