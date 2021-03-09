Particl Hits Market Capitalization of $10.20 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Particl has a market cap of $10.20 million and $25,359.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 112.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,774,992 coins and its circulating supply is 9,738,318 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

