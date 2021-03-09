Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.19

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.19 and last traded at C$10.01, with a volume of 109102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSI shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price (up previously from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$827.57 million and a PE ratio of 127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 615.38%.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber acquired 10,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$333,900.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

