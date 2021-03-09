Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Price Up 6.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Tuesday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $35.50 to $45.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Passage Bio traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.77. 334,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 500,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PASG. Guggenheim began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

In other news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

