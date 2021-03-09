Patron (PAT) Price Up 23.8% This Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $3,881.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Patron has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00056381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.84 or 0.00803290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00027224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00066850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00031111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00041706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

