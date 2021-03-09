PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading 6% Higher

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.73. 3,407,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,817,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $268.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

