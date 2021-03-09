Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.28. 1,404,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,058,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYA. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.52 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

