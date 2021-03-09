PAYCENT Market Capitalization Achieves $187,845.28 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 183.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $187,845.28 and approximately $413.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00057384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.21 or 0.00787784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00027206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00030449 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

