Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $180.73 and last traded at $178.88. 253,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 276,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 158.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.82.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,639,000 after acquiring an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 121,989 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,004 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

