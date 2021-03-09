PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PayPal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 99,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,331,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 27,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PayPal by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,826,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in PayPal by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 75,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,594,000 after buying an additional 53,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.89. The stock had a trading volume of 127,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,655. The firm has a market cap of $280.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

