PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,200 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 4.9% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of PayPal worth $278,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $239.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

