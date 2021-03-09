PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PayPal were worth $67,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.53. 108,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,124,655. The company has a market capitalization of $279.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

