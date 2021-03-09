Paytomat Reaches Market Capitalization of $143,688.19 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $143,688.19 and $219.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $280.99 or 0.00516912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00069462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00056356 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00077276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.34 or 0.00537780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00076886 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

