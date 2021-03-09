PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $14.00 at Barclays

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.

PBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

