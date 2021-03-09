PCHAIN (PI) Hits Market Cap of $20.16 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $20.16 million and approximately $109,055.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00056579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.26 or 0.00777855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00027101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,661,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,769,025 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

