PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Sells $112,350.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,607.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lance Lauck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00.

PDC Energy stock remained flat at $$37.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. 920,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

