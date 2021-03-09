PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post sales of $375.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $382.80 million and the lowest is $364.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $757.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

In related news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,102 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $22,731,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after purchasing an additional 328,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $702,000.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $41.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

