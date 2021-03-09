PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%.
PDLB opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $205.75 million, a P/E ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.
About PDL Community Bancorp
