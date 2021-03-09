PEAKDEFI Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $28.43 million and $227,790.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00057311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.40 or 0.00787756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00027142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

PEAK is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 496,840,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,506,857 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

