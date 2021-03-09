Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.
Shares of PSO stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
