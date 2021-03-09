Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pearson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pearson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,913 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Pearson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,902 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100,044 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pearson by 51.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares during the period.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

