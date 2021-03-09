Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Acquires £49,997.25 in Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).
Pearson stock traded down GBX 9.48 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 799.32 ($10.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 750.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 634.01. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 909 ($11.88).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
Featured Article: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.