Peerplays (PPY) Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $37,531.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peerplays has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.14 or 0.00509927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00069612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00056557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00077635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.30 or 0.00523140 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

