Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Stuart Taylor Purchases 1,273 Shares

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Stuart Taylor purchased 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.46 per share, with a total value of C$45,140.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at C$726,894.54.

Stuart Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Stuart Taylor purchased 8 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.38 per share, with a total value of C$283.04.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.42. 752,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,567. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.04. The firm has a market cap of C$20.03 billion and a PE ratio of -42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$38.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.94.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.