Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 1146192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 99.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

