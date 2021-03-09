Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.50 and last traded at $115.65. Approximately 2,939,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,530,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.28.

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,035,142 shares of company stock worth $375,038,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

