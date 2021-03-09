Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.50 and last traded at $115.65. Approximately 2,939,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,530,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.28.
PENN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.
In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,035,142 shares of company stock worth $375,038,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
