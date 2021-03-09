Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $276.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

