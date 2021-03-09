PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,568.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.52 million, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

