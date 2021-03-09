Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Pennon Group stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

