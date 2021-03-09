Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Trading 10.5% Higher

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s share price traded up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.11. 2,540,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,350,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 68,382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

