Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Trading 10.5% Higher

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s share price traded up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.11. 2,540,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,350,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.00.
About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
