PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Buys $7,754,887.62 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 133,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,754,887.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $6,347,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.20. 1,284,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

