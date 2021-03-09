Penta Price Tops $0.0003 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Penta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Penta has a market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $359,412.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Penta has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Penta

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

