Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNR. Vertical Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982,185 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $96,099,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $99,205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,704,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.