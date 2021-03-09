pEOS (PEOS) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. pEOS has a market cap of $677,971.03 and $243.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, pEOS has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.57 or 0.00504246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00066812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00051176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00077876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00077257 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00468938 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

