PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.19. 368,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,441. The company has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average of $139.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

