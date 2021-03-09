PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.85. The company had a trading volume of 544,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,524. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

