Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Up 13.2%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s share price rose 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 390,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 747,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Performant Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 508,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.