Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.31. Performant Financial shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 173,389 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

