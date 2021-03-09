Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.24, but opened at C$0.22. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 4,561 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$14.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

