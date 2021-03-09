Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $145.60 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for about $6.68 or 0.00012447 BTC on popular exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $145.60 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.42 or 0.00522490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00069929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00060570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00076005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $282.68 or 0.00526711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00077099 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

