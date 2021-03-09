Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Hits Market Capitalization of $136.21 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $136.21 million and $5.43 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for about $6.25 or 0.00011476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.14 or 0.00512597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00065828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00052678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00076844 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.11 or 0.00472134 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

