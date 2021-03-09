Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.22 and traded as low as C$1.09. Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 26,820 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -60.56.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

