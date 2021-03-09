Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.00

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 4243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.36.

Several research firms recently commented on PSMMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Peel Hunt raised Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Persimmon alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.