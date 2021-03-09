Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Up 11.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shot up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Personalis traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $24.63. 1,721,196 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,164,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist started coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $86,960.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,845 shares of company stock worth $236,259. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Personalis by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after buying an additional 1,987,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 436,708 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,006,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. Analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

