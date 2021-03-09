Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $318,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $772,275.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $373,425.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00.

Shares of MIME traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 741,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,348. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 180.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $16,494,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Mimecast by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mimecast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

